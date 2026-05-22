Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Citi Just Highlighted 2 Catalysts that Could Send SanDisk Stock Soaring Another 55%

Jabran Kundi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock

SanDisk (SNDK) stock has taken some beating in the last two weeks, after the stock nearly tripled in a matter of weeks on the increasing demand for memory chips. As is always the case, many had started calling it a dangerous rally as the stock went past the $1,500 mark. Citi analysts have now come up with their assessment of the situation, and there’s good news for the bulls: The investment firm has set a $2,025 price target for the stock, reflecting another 45% upside.

It is hard to back a stock to gain another 45% when it is already up 54% in a month. But Citi has good reasons to be bullish on the stock. The main reasons are the gross margins and the pricing power. The 80% gross margins that the company is now enjoying showcase how strong its pricing power is in the current environment. Just one year ago, the number stood at 26.4%. That’s not all. The operating expenses aren’t increasing as much as the top line is, which shows the company is managing the high demand efficiently. The profitability and the business momentum are likely to stay strong going forward, which is where Citi’s optimism comes from.

The second factor is the buyback. The company is using $6 billion to buy back its stock. Considering how high the stock is right now compared to last year, it would probably not have authorized this decision if it didn’t believe the stock was undervalued. Citi sees this as confirmation of an opportunity at current levels.

About SanDisk Stock

SanDisk operates as a manufacturer, developer, and seller of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash technology. The company operates across the global markets, including the United States, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Its product portfolio includes solid-state drives for desktops, gaming consoles, laptops, and set-top boxes. 

The company’s stock is up over 3,890% in a year. These are staggering returns, and considering that analysts still believe there’s another 45% upside shows how strong the demand is. Memory stocks and the CPU usage surge have both contributed to the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gaining 25% in the last one month. This trend could continue if SanDisk fulfils Citi’s price target.

www.barchart.com

SanDisk’s valuation metrics confirm Citi’s views. The stock’s forward P/E of 21.7x is by no means expensive, even after a 3,890% run. The 2027 and 2028 P/E multiples are hovering just above 7.5x, which is incredible for a company with such growth prospects. It must be added, though, that there is one good reason why this valuation is so attractive. Memory stocks just a few years ago almost saw their revenue get cut in half due to the cyclical nature of the industry. As a result, they did not aggressively pursue capacity expansion. Doing so now would take another three to four years, which is again a massive ask as it could become a huge drain on the company if AI takes a different advancement route and doesn’t rely on memory as much (Google’s TurboQuant algorithm being one example). 

SanDisk’s Q2 Revenue Beats Guidance Range 

The company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 30. Revenue for the quarter reached $5.95 billion, representing an impressive 97% sequential and 251% year-over-year increase. Growth was mainly driven by both stronger pricing and a shift toward higher-value customers. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 78.4% with non-GAAP EPS of $23.41. Adjusted free cash flow totaled just under $3 billion, while cash flow from operations was $3.04 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $7.8 billion and $8.3 billion. GAAP gross margin is projected to range from 79% to 81%. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to range between $30 and $33 per share. On the expenses side, non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be somewhere between $480 million and $500 million. Management forecasts non-GAAP interest and other income to be $10 million to $30 million.

What Are Analysts Saying About Sandisk Stock

Citi isn’t the only one bullish on the stock. On May 18, Melius Research also upgraded its price target from $1,500 to $2,350, an even higher price target than Citi. According to 22 Wall Street analysts covering the stock, it carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. The most bullish analyst forecast sees the stock reaching as high as $2,590, almost double the current share price!

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Jabran Kundi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 1,496.52 -45.72 -2.96%
Sandisk Corp
SOXX 537.60 +12.89 +2.46%
Semiconductor Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia Delivered a Stellar Quarter. Its Unusual Options Activity Points to 2 Asymmetric Bets on NVDA Stock.
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oil Rises on U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Uncertainty, PMI Data in Focus
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 5
How to Generate Income While Staying Bullish on Amazon Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.