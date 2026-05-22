Charter Communications Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers. Valued at $18.3 billion by market cap, the company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and mass media services.

Shares of this broadband giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. CHTR has declined 63.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.4%. In 2026, CHTR’s stock fell 28.5%, compared to the SPX’s 8.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CHTR’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 56.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 30.4% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

Charter’s underperformance was driven mainly by intense competition for internet customers from fixed wireless and large telcos, along with higher mobile device subsidies that hurt margins.

On Apr. 24, CHTR shares tumbled 25.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $9.17 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $9.97. The company’s revenue was $13.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $13.5 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHTR’s EPS to grow 18.8% to $43 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering CHTR stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has been relatively stable over the past three months.

On May 11, Laurent Yoon from Bernstein maintained a “Hold” rating on CHTR, with a price target of $210, implying a potential upside of 41% from current levels.

The mean price target of $257.53 represents a 73% premium to CHTR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $435 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 192.1%.