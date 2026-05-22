Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on KLA Corporation Stock?

With a market cap of $239 billion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a leading semiconductor equipment and process control company that provides advanced inspection, metrology, and yield-management systems used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and semiconductor devices. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLA plays a critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain by helping chipmakers detect manufacturing defects, improve yields, and enhance production efficiency.

Shares of KLAC have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past 52 weeks. KLAC stock has increased 136.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.4%. Moreover, shares of KLAC are up 51.6% on a YTD basis, outpacing $SPX's 8.8% rise.

In addition, KLAC has trailed Invesco Semiconductors ETF’s (PSI) 189.4% rise over the past 52 weeks and 91.1% return in 2026.

KLAC stock has delivered strong returns over the past year, driven by rising demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment amid the ongoing AI and high-performance computing boom. Investors have grown increasingly optimistic about KLA’s critical role in semiconductor process control, inspection, and metrology, which are becoming increasingly essential as chip complexity increases and manufacturers transition to advanced nodes.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect KLAC's EPS to rise 11.4% year-over-year to $37.06. The company's earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

The current consensus is bearish than three months ago, when it had 16 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On May 1, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik reiterated a “Buy” rating on KLAC and raised the firm’s price target to $2,064 from $1,800, underscoring Citi’s growing confidence in KLA’s long-term growth prospects and continued strength in semiconductor equipment demand.

KLAC’s mean price target of $1,890.54 indicates a premium of 2.6% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $2,100 suggests a robust 14% upside potential.