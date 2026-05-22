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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Elevance Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Elevance Health Inc laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Elevance Health Inc laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $84.7 billion, Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is one of the largest health insurance and managed healthcare companies in the United States. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company provides a broad range of health benefits, pharmacy, behavioral health, and care management services to individuals, employers, government programs, and healthcare providers.

ELV stock has declined 2.6% over the past 52 weeks and has surged 11.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.4% over the past year and is up 8.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, ELV has also lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV12.6% rise over the past 52 weeks but has outpaced its 4.3% YTD drop. 

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On Apr. 22, Elevance released its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares popped 5.5% in the next trading session as investors responded positively to the company’s stronger-than-expected underlying operating performance and improved full-year outlook. It reported adjusted diluted EPS of $12.58, comfortably exceeding Wall Street expectations, supported by disciplined cost management, favorable claims experience, and stronger investment income. Revenue for the quarter rose to $49.5 billion, driven by growth across the company’s Health Benefits and Carelon businesses. 

Investor sentiment was further boosted after Elevance raised its full-year FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $26.75, signaling management’s growing confidence in the company’s operational performance and medical cost visibility.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect ELV’s EPS to decrease 11.2% year over year to $26.91. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.”

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The current consensus is more bullish than a month ago, when it had 12 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On May 20, Mizuho raised its price target on Elevance Health to $435 from $385 while reiterating an “Outperform” rating on the stock. The firm cited solid first-quarter results across the managed care sector and noted a lower risk of unfavorable medical loss ratio trends through the end of 2026, which supported the upward revision to its valuation outlook.

ELV currently trades above the mean price target of $387.20.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.75 +0.60 +0.40%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,445.72 +12.75 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
ELV 391.01 +1.19 +0.31%
Elevance Health Inc

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