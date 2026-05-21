Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mid-America Apartment Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi-family apartment communities in the southeast and mid-west U.S. and Texas. Valued at $15.2 billion by market cap, the company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Shares of this residential REIT giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MAA has declined 18.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.1%. In 2026, MAA’s stock fell 6.2%, compared to the SPX’s 8.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, MAA’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 1.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.4% gainson a YTD basis outshine MAA’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 29, MAA shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $2.13 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.12 per share. The company’s revenue was $553.7 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $556 million. MAA expects full-year FFO in the range of $8.37 to $8.69 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAA’s FFO per share to decline 2.6% to $8.51 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 26 analysts covering MAA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration is relatively stable over the past three months.

On May 15, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Adam Kramer kept an “Overweight” rating on MAA and lowered the price target to $150, implying a potential upside of 15.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $140.54 represents a 7.9% premium to MAA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $162 suggests an upside potential of 24.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,408.34 -24.63 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
HAUS 18.74 -0.15 -0.77%
Tidal Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF
MS 197.42 -0.35 -0.18%
Morgan Stanley
MAA 128.90 -1.36 -1.04%
Mid-America Apartment Communities

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.