Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mid-America Apartment Stock?

Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi-family apartment communities in the southeast and mid-west U.S. and Texas. Valued at $15.2 billion by market cap, the company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Shares of this residential REIT giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MAA has declined 18.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.1%. In 2026, MAA’s stock fell 6.2%, compared to the SPX’s 8.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MAA’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 1.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.4% gainson a YTD basis outshine MAA’s losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, MAA shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $2.13 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.12 per share. The company’s revenue was $553.7 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $556 million. MAA expects full-year FFO in the range of $8.37 to $8.69 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAA’s FFO per share to decline 2.6% to $8.51 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 26 analysts covering MAA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

The configuration is relatively stable over the past three months.

On May 15, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Adam Kramer kept an “Overweight” rating on MAA and lowered the price target to $150, implying a potential upside of 15.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $140.54 represents a 7.9% premium to MAA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $162 suggests an upside potential of 24.4%.