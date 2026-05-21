What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) develops and commercializes therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). Valued at $109.2 billion by market cap, the company invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases.

Shares of the biotechnology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VRTX has declined 3.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.1%. In 2026, VRTX’s stock fell 5.1%, compared to the SPX’s 8.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, VRTX’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 22.3% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 3.4% losses on a YTD basis outshine VRTX’s dip over the same time frame.

On May 4, VRTX shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.47 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.23. The company’s revenue was $2.99 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.98 billion. VRTX expects full-year revenue in the range of $13 billion to $13.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VRTX’s EPS to grow 3% to $16.97 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 33 analysts covering VRTX stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting 22 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 20, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a “Buy” rating on VRTX, with a price target of $515, implying a potential upside of 19.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $550.39 represents a 27.9% premium to VRTX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $641 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 48.9%.