Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Brown & Brown Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Daytona Beach, Florida-based Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO ) markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $19.5 billion , the company operates through Retail and Specialty Distribution segments and provides property and casualty insurance, employee benefits insurance, personal insurance, specialty insurance, and more.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. BRO stock has declined 48.9% over the past 52 weeks and 27.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 25.1% over the past year and risen 8.6% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, BRO has underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which has risen marginally over the past 52 weeks and has decreased by 5.7% this year.

On Apr. 28, BRO stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.39, also surpassing the Street’s forecasts.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect BRO’s EPS to increase 5.9% year over year to $4.51 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold .” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has turned less bullish over the past month.

On May 6, Citi analyst Matthew Heimermann upgraded BRO from a “Hold” to a “Buy” rating and maintained a price target of $70.

BRO’s mean price target of $76.50 indicates a premium of 33.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $117 suggests a robust 103.7% upside potential from current price levels.