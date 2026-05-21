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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting SBA Communications Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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SBA Communications Corp phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
SBA Communications Corp phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $22 billion, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, primarily focused on leasing tower space to wireless service providers. The Florida-based company develops, owns, and manages cellular towers and related infrastructure that support mobile network coverage and data transmission across the Americas.

This specialty REIT has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SBAC have declined 11.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 25.1%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 7.4%, compared to SPX’s 8.6% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, SBAC has also underperformed the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF’s (SRVR7.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% YTD returns.

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On Apr. 29, SBAC released its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares rose 2.4% in the next trading session. The company reported total revenue of $703.44 million, up 5.9% year over year, driven primarily by growth in international site leasing revenue following recent tower acquisitions and steady carrier leasing activity. Site leasing revenue totaled $656.15 million, remaining the company’s largest contributor, thanks to new lease agreements, amendment activity, and contractual rent escalators. AFFO came in at $3.03 per share, ahead of market expectations. 

Operationally, SBA saw improving leasing momentum in the U.S. market, with increased new lease and amendment billings as wireless carriers continued network densification, C-band deployments, and massive MIMO upgrades to support growing mobile data demand and fixed wireless access expansion.

For FY2026, which ends in December, analysts expect SBAC’s FFO to decline 11.1% year over year to $11.42. On the bright side, the company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and 12 "Hold” ratings.

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The configuration is bullish than a month ago when the stock had eight “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On May 5, Barclays raised its price target on SBA Communications to $245 from $244 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the stock. The updated outlook follows the company’s first-quarter results, as the firm revised its financial models for the communications infrastructure REIT sector.

The mean price target of $233.75 represents a 12.5% premium from SBAC’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $280 suggests an ambitious 34.8% potential upside from the current levels


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,432.97 +79.36 +1.08%
S&P 500 Index
SBAC 207.74 +0.23 +0.11%
SBA Communications
SRVR 34.02 +0.40 +1.19%
Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

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