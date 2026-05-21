Jabil Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) builds the kind of technology most people never notice yet use every single day. The company engineers electronic hardware, embedded software, and mechanical components for everything from cloud servers and medical devices to automotive assemblies.

Investors who boarded the train early have watched it leave the station in a hurry. Shares of the nearly $35.1 billion market cap tech company rocketed 106.1% over the past 52 weeks and added another 51.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) climbed 25.1% during the last year and advanced 8.6% year-to-date (YTD), reflecting Jabil’s outperformance.

The company did not stop there. Even the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has struggled to keep pace. The technology sector fund gained 51.6% during the past 52 weeks and rose 23% YTD, which still trails Jabil’s much stronger gains.

A flood of demand tied to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers , expanding hyperscaler partnerships, and healthier cash flows has kept the wind at Jabil’s back. The company turned even more heads after releasing stronger-than-expected Q2 FY2026 results on March 18.

Quarterly net revenue climbed 23.1% year over year to $8.3 billion and comfortably topped Wall Street expectations of $7.75 billion. Intelligent Infrastructure carried much of the load as demand surged across cloud and data center infrastructure, networking and communications, and capital equipment businesses.

Adjusted EPS also came out smelling like roses. It grew 38.7% from the prior year’s period to $2.69, beating analyst estimates of $2.51. Even so, the stock slipped 1.4% that day as the market sometimes likes to keep investors on their toes.

Analysts still expect the company to keep cooking with gas. For FY2026, which wraps up in August, Wall Street expects diluted EPS to jump 27.1% year over year to $11.30. Jabil also topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Wall Street has currently assigned JBL stock an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among 11 analysts covering the company, nine recommend a “Strong Buy” while two stick with a “Hold” rating.

The current analyst sentiment has sweetened from three months ago when only eight analysts carried “Strong Buy” rating on the stock.

Confidence reached another level on April 20 when BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya lifted the price target from $295 to $354 while keeping a “Buy” rating in place. The move signals growing confidence in Jabil’s expansion plans, operational strength, and foothold across high growth markets.