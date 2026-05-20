Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Travelers Stock?

With a market cap of $65.1 billion, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is one of the largest property and casualty insurance providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a broad range of insurance products for businesses, government entities, organizations, and individuals.

Shares of TRV have trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TRV stock has soared 11.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 23.3%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 5.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 7.4% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the insurer have outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1% dip over the past 52 weeks and 6.7% dip in 2026.

On Apr. 16, Travelers reported solid first-quarter 2026 earnings, driven by underwriting results, premium growth, and higher investment income. Its total revenue improved 1% year over year to $11.92 billion. The company posted core income of $1.70 billion and $7.71 per share, benefiting from disciplined pricing, favorable claim trends, and manageable catastrophe losses. Travelers’ combined ratio improved to 88.6%, reflecting strong underwriting profitability across its business segments.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Travelers’ adjusted EPS to improve 1.6% year over year to $28.03. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 20, BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Travelers Companies to $314 from $297 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating, reflecting growing confidence in the insurer’s earnings outlook.

The mean price target of $318.18 represents a 4.1% premium to TRV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $350 suggests a nearly 14.6% potential upside.