Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Biogen Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Biogen Inc magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Biogen Inc magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.1 billion and focuses on developing innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, including its core growth areas of multiple sclerosis (MS) and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia, and others. 

BIIB shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, surged 47.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX23.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown nearly 8.3%, outperforming the SPX’s 7.4% rise as well.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 9.6% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLV has declined 4.8% and has also lagged behind the stock.      

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 29, BIIB stock rose 6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 1.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.57, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect BIIB’s EPS to fall 7.2% to $14.18 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 35 analysts covering BIIB stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 16 “Holds.”  

www.barchart.com

The configuration has become much more bullish over the past month.    

On May 15, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat reinstated an “Outperform” rating for Biogen. The report did not include any revisions to the price targets. 

BIIB’s mean price target of $218.97 indicates a premium of 14.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $300 suggests a robust 57.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.92 -0.40 -0.27%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,412.99 +59.38 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
BIIB 188.61 -1.95 -1.02%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.