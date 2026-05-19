Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are posting 30 to 70 cent losses in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.35 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents on May 15 at $90.50.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 48 cents at $97.88 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.
Jun 26 Hogs are at $98.025, down $0.500,
Jul 26 Hogs are at $102.450, down $0.300
Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.425, down $0.800,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.