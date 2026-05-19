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Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are posting 30 to 70 cent losses in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.35 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents on May 15 at $90.50. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 48 cents at $97.88 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $98.025, down $0.500,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $102.450, down $0.300

Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.425, down $0.800,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 102.150s -0.600 -0.58%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 97.925s -0.600 -0.61%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 102.100s -1.125 -1.09%
Lean Hogs

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