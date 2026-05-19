Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are posting 30 to 70 cent losses in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.35 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents on May 15 at $90.50.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 48 cents at $97.88 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $98.025, down $0.500,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $102.450, down $0.300