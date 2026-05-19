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Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to a penny lower at midday on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $4.36 3/4. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 76% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 70%.  The only states to be behind average pace for planting are Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. The crop was also 39% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. 

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight. 

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.36 3/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.81 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.98, unch,

New Crop Cash is at $4.51 1/1, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 497-6s -0-2 -0.05%
Corn
ZCU26 481-4s -0-6 -0.16%
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ZCN26 475-2s -1-6 -0.37%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.6084 +0.0095 +0.21%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3498 -0.0157 -0.36%
US Corn Price Idx

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