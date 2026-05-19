Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to a penny lower at midday on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $4.36 3/4.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 76% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 70%. The only states to be behind average pace for planting are Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. The crop was also 39% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.36 3/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.81 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.98, unch,