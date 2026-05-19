Lumentum Just Joined the Nasdaq 100. LITE Stock Is Falling Anyway.

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Lumentum (LITE) has officially joined the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX), a milestone that typically signals institutional validation and triggers substantial passive fund inflows.

Still, LITE shares ended the day down about 9% on Monday as aggressive profit-taking swept through the artificial intelligence (AI) components sector.

The selloff in Lumentum stock wasn’t due to a company-specific catalyst but technical exhaustion and macro headwind, including a spike in the 10-Year Treasury (ZNM26) yield to levels last seen in February 2025.

Why Lumentum Stock Crashed on Monday

The magnitude of LITE stock’s recent gains explains why it was vulnerable to a sharp pullback.

Heading into the May 18 session, the Nasdaq-listed firm was up a remarkable163% year-to-date, adding to relentless momentum that’s seen it more than 10x over the trailing months.

Naturally, therefore, Lumentum’s technicals were flashing overbought signals that often prompt investors to lock in gains in the absence of a meaningful positive catalyst.

Meanwhile, the macroeconomic environment also turned hostile as rising yields acted as an anchor on high-multiple growth stocks — and the Trump-Xi summit didn’t point to any potential tailwinds to offset the dovish sentiment.

Note that LITE does not currently pay a dividend either to incentivize ownership, despite a stretched valuation.

Should You Buy the Dip in LITE Shares?

Despite the recent pullback and beyond the Nasdaq 100 inclusion, the fundamental story behind LITE remains compelling.

In Q3 , the San Jose-headquartered firm saw its revenue pop by an exciting 90% year-over-year to about $808 million, with management guiding for sequential growth to as much as $1.01 billion in the current quarter.

According to CEO Michael Hurlston, the optical networking cycle is different from past telecom-driven booms because hyperscaler AI data center demand is replacing the cyclical carrier customer base.

Nvidia’s strategic investment worth roughly $2 billion, and hedge fund Situational Awareness LP’s recently disclosed long position, makes Lumentum shares even more attractive to own in 2026.

Lumentum Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street also remains bullish on Lumentum, seeing it as a play on the structural transition from 400G to 800G and ultimately 1.6T optical transceivers.

The consensus rating on LITE shares sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $1,100 indicating potential for significant further gains from here.

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