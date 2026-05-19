Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures were down 22 to 95 cents across the board on Monday. Open interest was up 1,647 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.88 on Monday afternoon, up $3.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on May 14 at $90.46.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 80 cents at $98.36 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $98.525, down $0.225,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.750, down $0.600

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $103.225, down $0.925,