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Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures were down 22 to 95 cents across the board on Monday. Open interest was up 1,647 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.88 on Monday afternoon, up $3.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on May 14 at $90.46. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 80 cents at $98.36 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $98.525, down $0.225,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $102.750, down $0.600

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $103.225, down $0.925,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 102.750s -0.600 -0.58%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 98.525s -0.225 -0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 103.225s -0.925 -0.89%
Lean Hogs

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