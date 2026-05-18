Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

A $3 Billion Reason to Buy Shell Stock Here (Plus It Has a Juicy 3.5% Dividend Yield)

Ian Cooper - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A car being refueled at a gas station by Engin Akyurt via Pixabay
A car being refueled at a gas station by Engin Akyurt via Pixabay

With a yield of about 3.5%, Shell (SHEL) is once again proving that it’s one of the most rewarding income-generating stocks in the energy sector. Making that even clearer, the company just announced a $3 billion stock buyback program, which will be completed by July 24. The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7812 per ADS, which is payable on June 29 to shareholders of record as of May 22. This all comes as part of Shell’s commitment to return capital to shareholders.

www.barchart.com

“Today, consistent with our value driven capital allocation philosophy, we are rebalancing our shareholder distributions, with a $3 billion share buyback programme for the next 3 months and a 5% increase in the dividend, in line with our existing 40-50% of CFFO [cash flow from operating activities] distribution policy," said CEO Wael Sawan in the press release for the first quarter of 2026.

Shell Will Continue to Reward Shareholders

For SHEL stock investors, the story here isn’t just about gushing oil prices. It’s about how the company is using its massive $17.2 billion in cash from operations to boost its stock price and reward shareholders. With the buyback, shares will be repurchased over about three months and then be cancelled.

By reducing the overall share count through cancellation, the company can boost its EPS and improve cash flow per share. Oftentimes, this will boost the stock and enhance dividends along the way.

Shell has a history of buying back stock aggressively. In fact, the latest $3 billion announcement now marks the company's 17th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in repurchases.

Strong Earnings Are Also Fueling Big Returns

Shell posted strong Q1 earnings, with adjusted earnings of $6.92 billion. That beat expectations of $6.1 billion. A year ago, the company posted adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion. “Shell delivered strong results enabled by our relentless focus on operational performance in a quarter marked by unprecedented disruption in global energy markets,” said Sawan.

Net debt did jump to $52.6 billion from $45.7 billion in the previous quarter. However, this was because of the working capital effect. “When you have rising oil prices, there is a negative effect in terms of the value of inventories,” noted Quilter Cheviot Investment Management analyst Maurizio Carulli to CNBC.

What Do Analysts Say About SHEL Stock?

Of the 25 analysts covering SHEL stock, 10 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy” rating, and 14 have a “Hold” rating, making for a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The mean target price of $99.15 implies potential upside of 12% from current levels. Meanwhile, the high price target of $122 implies as much as 38% possible growth from here.

Shell is continuing to prove why it remains one of the strongest shareholder-friendly companies in the energy space. Between its latest buyback program, its growing dividend, and strong earnings, the oil giant remains strong. Aggressively returning capital to investors has helped support SHEL stock, making it attractive to both income-focused investors and those looking for long-term value in the energy market.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHEL 88.59 +3.23 +3.78%
Shell Plc ADR

Most Popular News

Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay 2
Corn Rallying on Monday Morning Following White House Fact Sheet Release
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
How Beaten-Down Tempus AI Stock Offers a Lottery Ticket for Traders Here
Corn Ear of Sweet 4
Corn Prices Are Headed Higher. The Bulls Are in Control.
Diamondback Energy Inc logo and chart- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Diamondback Energy Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.