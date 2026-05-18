Hogs Face Monday Weakness

Lean hog futures were down 22 to 95 cents across the board on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.88 on Monday afternoon, up $3.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on May 14 at $90.46.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 80 cents at $98.36 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 460,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous Monday and 21,329 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $98.525, down $0.225,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.750, down $0.600