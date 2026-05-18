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Cotton Rallying into Midday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with 193 to 276 point gains at midday. The US dollar index is $0.258 lower at $98.95. Crude oil is up $1.33 at $106.75 on the day.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 8,386 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/12, taking it to 59,570 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 275 points on May 15 at 93.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 324 bales on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 193,438 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 83.37, up 276 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 83.89, up 198 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 84.48, up 193 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 83.92s +2.39 +2.93%
Cotton #2
CTN26 83.70s +3.09 +3.83%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 83.98s +2.07 +2.53%
Cotton #2

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