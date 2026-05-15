Look Out Below! The Bears Are in Control as Coffee Prices Slump

July coffee futures (KCN26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for July coffee futures that prices are trending down and this week hit a nine-month low. The bears are in firm near-term technical control, to suggest more downside in the near term.

Fundamentally, a global coffee supply surplus has reversed years of deficits that were driven by poor weather and supply chain disruptions. Big coffee crops in major growing countries are also price-bearish for coffee futures.

A move in July coffee prices below chart support at this week’s low of $2.6800 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.1500 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $2.9300.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):