Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Look Out Below! The Bears Are in Control as Coffee Prices Slump

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay

July coffee futures (KCN26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for July coffee futures that prices are trending down and this week hit a nine-month low. The bears are in firm near-term technical control, to suggest more downside in the near term.

Fundamentally, a global coffee supply surplus has reversed years of deficits that were driven by poor weather and supply chain disruptions. Big coffee crops in major growing countries are also price-bearish for coffee futures.

A move in July coffee prices below chart support at this week’s low of $2.6800 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.1500 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $2.9300.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KCN26 266.70 -9.00 -3.26%
Coffee

Most Popular News

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain 1
Corn Falling Back Early on Thursday
The Cerebras logo displayed on a smartphone screen by Rafael Henrique via Shutterstock 2
Cerebras Stock Just Hit the Markets in the Largest IPO of 2026. Nvidia Investors, Be Warned.
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 3
The AI Boom Has a Power Problem. This Stock May Be the Biggest Winner.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock’s Fog of War Creates an Aggressive Buying Opportunity
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock 5
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Tech Rally Rolls On, U.S. Retail Sales Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.