The Bears Are in Control of Coffee Prices as Global Surplus Fears Weigh on Arabica

July coffee (KCN26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for July coffee futures that prices have dropped down to solid chart support at the bottom of a well-defined trading range. If prices drop below that range it would be a bearish downside “breakout” to suggest still more selling pressure.

Fundamentally, global coffee prices are on the decline as traders are expecting a global coffee surplus. After reaching record highs in early 2025, prices have retreated as big harvests in Brazil and Vietnam have restocked global supplies.

A move in July coffee futures prices below chart support at the bottom of the trading range, at $2.7090 would give the bears fresh strength and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.2500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $2.9300.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):