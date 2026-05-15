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Cotton Extending Losses on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton prices are down 205 to 275 points early on Friday. Futures saw weakness on Thursday with contracts down 175 to 287 points in the front months. The US dollar index was $0.352 higher at $98.775. Crude oil was up $1 at $102.02.

Few details announced following the meeting with President Trump and China’s President Xi left the market hanging. President Trump stated early this morning that US farmers will be very happy with the trade deals with China.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 47,699 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/7. That was a marketing year low and down 27.47% from same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 31,800 RB, with 4,100 RB sold to Indonesia. There was also 29,716 RB in new crop sales in that week, with 13,800 RB sold to Vietnam. Shipments were tallied at 290,293 RB, an 8-week low. Vietnam was the top destination of 84,100 RB, with 37,600 RB headed to Turkey.

The Seam showed sales of 1,228 bales on Tuesday, at an average price of 85.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 150 points on 5/13 at 97.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,066 bales on May 13, with the certified stocks level at 186,444 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points on Thursday at 71.87 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 83.94, down 287 points, currently down 271 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 84.48, down 198 points, currently down 266 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 85.06, down 197 points, currently down 262 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 82.62 -2.05 -2.42%
Cotton #2
CTN26 81.12 -2.82 -3.36%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 81.81 -2.67 -3.16%
Cotton #2

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