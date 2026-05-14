Cotton Corrects Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures saw weakness on Thursday with contracts down 175 to 287 points in the front months. The US dollar index was $0.352 higher at $98.775. Crude oil was up $1 at $102.02.

A meeting between President Trump and China’s President Xi in Beijing concluded early this morning. Few details were released following the meeting, though there was no mention of any potential purchases.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 47,699 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/7. That was a marketing year low and down 27.47% from same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 31,800 RB, with 4,100 RB sold to Indonesia. There was also 29,716 RB in new crop sales in that week, with 13,800 RB sold to Vietnam. Shipments were tallied at 290,293 RB, an 8-week low. Vietnam was the top destination of 84,100 RB, with 37,600 RB headed to Turkey.

The Seam showed sales of 1,228 bales on Tuesday, at an average price of 85.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 150 points on 5/13 at 97.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,066 bales on May 13, with the certified stocks level at 186,444 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points on Thursday at 71.87 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 83.94, down 287 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 84.48, down 198 points,