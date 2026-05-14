BA Stock Watch: Boeing May Get a Big Boost From Trump-Xi Summit

Boeing (BA) stock remains in focus after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “I think we’re going to see large Boeing orders” while discussing President Donald Trump’s high-stakes visit to China with CNBC today.

Investors are betting that the Trump-Xi summit will prompt a mega 500 aircraft order from Chinese airlines, effectively removing an overhang that’s haunted BA for years.

At the time of writing, Boeing stock is hovering around the $230 level , roughly the same price at which it started 2026.

Significance of China for Boeing Stock

For Boeing, China represents a massive untapped backlog. The company estimates that Beijing will need more than 8,500 new planes through 2043.

Securing a commitment now wouldn’t just clear excess inventory, but also stabilize production rate for the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, which are critical to its ambitious free cash flow targets.

A breakthrough at the Trump-Xi summit would restore Boeing’s access to one of the world’s fastest growing aviation ecosystems and rebalance its global share against rival Airbus (EADSY).

Based on 13 separate technical indicators, Barchart currently holds a “ 56% BUY ” opinion on BA shares, indicating the momentum favors continued upside in them ahead.

BA Shares Remain Attractively Priced

Beyond the China catalyst, the fundamental bull thesis for Boeing shares is strengthening as the firm moves past its mid-decade liquidity crisis.

With the federal funds rate expected to either stay put or come down from its current 3.75%, lower financing costs are beginning to ease the burden on BA’s debt load ($45 billion plus).

Plus, at about 2x sales , Boeing remains rather attractive relative to its historical average, especially since 2026 deliveries are expected to hit their highest level in three years.

Note that BA has a history of closing both June and July in “green” – a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Boeing

Wall Street also remains bullish on Boeing for the remainder of 2026, expecting it to benefit from a steady rebound in global air travel following a downturn due to the Iran war.