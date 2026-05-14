NVDA Stock Jumps on Reports of Nvidia H200 Chip Sales to China

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are inching higher on Thursday following reports that the U.S. has approved H200 sales to 10 major Chinese firms, including Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY), ByteDance, and JD.com (JD).

While no shipments have been made yet, this regulatory green light alone is proving sufficient to lift sentiment around NVDA’s China business.

Nvidia stock has been nothing short of a star performer in 2026, currently up more than 40% versus its year-to-date low.

Why China News Is Significant for Nvidia Stock

The Commerce Department’s quiet approval of H200 sales marks the first meaningful opening in U.S.-China chip restrictions in over a year.

Each approved Chinese client can reportedly purchase up to 75,000 of the H200 AI chips, a volume that would meaningfully expand Nvidia’s addressable market.

Although Beijing hasn’t yet authorized domestic companies to place orders, the U.S. approval signals a possible thaw in trade tensions amid President Donald Trump’s high-stakes meeting with President Xi Jinping .

Given that China previously accounted for roughly 13% of Nvidia’s revenue, even partial re-entry into the market could unlock billions in incremental demand for mid-tier AI accelerators.

It’s this narrative that’s driving NVDA shares higher on May 14.

President Trump Invested in NVDA Shares in Q1

Also on Thursday, President Trump’s latest OGE Form 278-T confirmed he initiated a new multi-million-dollar position in Nvidia shares during Q1.

The disclosure indicates immense confidence in NVDA, especially since the US President actually trimmed his exposure to other large-cap tech names like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META).

For investors, it’s notable that changes in Trump’s portfolio often draw heightened market attention, and a fresh stake in Nvidia reinforces the perception that the administration views AI infrastructure as strategically vital.

Adding to momentum on May 14 is a positive note from UBS analysts who raised their price target on the AI stock this morning to $275.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Nvidia

Wall Street remains bullish on NVDA stock heading into the giant’s quarterly release next week.