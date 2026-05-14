Cotton Falling on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with losses at midday though contracts are climbing off early lows, still down 190 to 271 points. The US dollar index is $0.292 higher at $98.715. Crude oil is slipping 9 cents at $100.93 at midday.

A meeting between President Trump and China’s President Xi in Beijing concluded early this morning. Few details were released following the meeting, though there was no mention of any potential purchases.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 47,699 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/7. That was a marketing year low and down 27.47% from same week last year. There was also 29,716 RB in new crop sales in that week. Shipments were tallied at 290,293 RB, an 8-week low.

The Seam showed sales of 1,228 bales on Tuesday, at an average price of 85.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 150 points on 5/13 at 97.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,066 bales on May 13, with the certified stocks level at 186,444 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points last week at 69.59 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 84.1, down 271 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 84.5, down 196 points,