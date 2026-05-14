Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures are down 42 cents in the expiring May contract, with others down $1.00 to $1.30 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning, due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 26 cents on May 12 at $90.74.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 20,960 MT for the week ending on 5/7, a 3-week low. Shipments were tallied at 35,175 MT, back down from the week prior.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was back up 77 cents at $96.80 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 484,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.432 million head. That is down 12,000 head from the previous week but 3,084 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $90.475, down $0.425,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $99.600, down $1.275

Jul 26 Hogs are at $104.850, down $1.025,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 99.525 -1.350 -1.34%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.375 -0.525 -0.58%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.550s -1.325 -1.25%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Dear Future Cerebras (CBRS) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 14
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Shows Huge Unusual Call Options Buying - PLTR Could Be Cheap Here
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 3
As Revenue Surges Nearly 9,000%, the Quantum Computing Stock Story Is Still in the ‘Early Stages’c
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. PPI Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Lululemon Stock Just Hit Another 52-Week Low. History Tells Us It Could Lose Another $25 from Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.