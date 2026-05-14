Hogs Falling Back on Thursday

Lean hog futures are down 42 cents in the expiring May contract, with others down $1.00 to $1.30 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning, due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 26 cents on May 12 at $90.74.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 20,960 MT for the week ending on 5/7, a 3-week low. Shipments were tallied at 35,175 MT, back down from the week prior.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was back up 77 cents at $96.80 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 484,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.432 million head. That is down 12,000 head from the previous week but 3,084 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $90.475, down $0.425,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $99.600, down $1.275