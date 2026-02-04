Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Futures Getting A Wednesday Morning Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton prices are up 15 to 21 points in the nearbys on Wednesday morning. Futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were up $1.76 per barrel on the day at $63.90 after the US shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea. The US dollar index was down $0.262 to $97.230. 

Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.99 cents/lb on 8.955 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 15 points on January 30 at 73.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 on 2/2 with the certified stocks level at 34,228 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 62.31, down 36 points, currently up 21 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.11, down 29 points, currently up 21 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.8, down 30 points, currently up 20 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.27 +0.16 +0.25%
Cotton #2
CTH26 62.47 +0.16 +0.26%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot