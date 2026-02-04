Cotton Futures Getting A Wednesday Morning Bounce

Cotton prices are up 15 to 21 points in the nearbys on Wednesday morning. Futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were up $1.76 per barrel on the day at $63.90 after the US shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea. The US dollar index was down $0.262 to $97.230.

Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.99 cents/lb on 8.955 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 15 points on January 30 at 73.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 on 2/2 with the certified stocks level at 34,228 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.31, down 36 points, currently up 21 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.11, down 29 points, currently up 21 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.8, down 30 points, currently up 20 points