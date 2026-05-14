1 Trade to Make Now as Inflation Fears Spike Around the World

September U.S. T-Bond (ZBU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart that September U.S. Treasury bond futures prices are trending down and this week hit a six-week low. The bears are in firm near-term technical control.

Fundamentally, inflation fears are growing around the globe, including due to hotter U.S. inflation reports this week, in the form of the CPI and PPI data. That’s fully bearish for U.S. Treasury futures prices.

A move in September T-Bonds below chart support at the March low of 111 8/32 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 107 even or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113 even.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):