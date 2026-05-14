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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Regency Centers Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $14 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers.

Shares of this leading retail REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. REG has gained 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 26.9%. However, in 2026, REG stock is up 11.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, REG’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained 7.6%over the past year. However, REG’s low double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 9.6% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, REG shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $1.20 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.21 per share. REG expects full-year FFO to be $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG’s FFO per share to grow 4.5% to $4.85 on a diluted basis. The company’s FFO surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering REG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.” 

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The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On May 12, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Richard Hightower kept an “Overweight” rating on REG and raised the price target to $90, the Street-high price target, implying a potential upside of 17.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $83.42 represents an 8.8% premium to REG’s current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 23.32 +0.48 +2.10%
Barclays Plc ADR
REG 77.36 +0.69 +0.90%
Regency Centers Corp
$SPX 7,475.75 +31.50 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.27 +0.06 +0.14%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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