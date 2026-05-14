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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Cencora Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of approximately $50.8 billion, Cencora, Inc. (COR) is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services and drug distribution companies, providing healthcare products, specialty medicines, and supply chain solutions to pharmacies, hospitals, physician practices, and healthcare providers globally. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company plays a critical role in the pharmaceutical supply chain by helping deliver medications efficiently and securely across the healthcare system.

The pharma distributor has lagged behind the broader market over the past year. COR stock has dipped 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX26.5% gains. In 2026, the stock is down 24.3%, trailing the index’s 8.8% rise. 

Narrowing the focus, Cencora has also underperformed the industry-focused VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s (PPH20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks and 1.2% dip on a YTD basis.

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On May 6, Cencora reported a mixed fiscal Q2 2026, with revenue rising 3.8% year over year to $78.4 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 7.5% to $4.75, supported by continued strength in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, and international operations. However, the results fell slightly short of Wall Street expectations, while slowing earnings growth in its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and softer momentum in GLP-1-related demand weighed heavily on investor sentiment. 

Although the company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $17.65 and $17.90 and highlighted ongoing margin expansion and cost discipline, shares plunged more than 17% following the earnings release as investors reacted to weaker growth trends and a reduced full-year revenue outlook.

For the current year ending in September, analysts expect COR to deliver an adjusted EPS of $17.76, up 11% year over year. Further, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another quarter.

Among the 14 analysts covering the COR stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys” and three “Holds.”

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This configuration is bearish than two months ago when the stock had 12 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On May 11, Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter lowered the price target on Cencora to $331 from $429 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. The revision followed weaker-than-expected earnings growth in the company’s U.S. healthcare segment, although the firm noted that Cencora’s underlying core growth trends remain broadly in line with industry peers. 

Cencora’s mean price target of $367.75 represents a premium of 43.8% from the current market prices. The Street-high target of $447 implies an upswing potential of 74.8%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,444.25 +43.29 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
COR 255.68 -5.25 -2.01%
Cencora Inc
PPH 102.12 +0.95 +0.94%
Vaneck Pharmaceutical ETF

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