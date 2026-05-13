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Cotton Close with Modest Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock
Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts coming off the midday highs, up 7 to 49 points. The US dollar index was $0.215 higher at $98.395. Crude oil was down $1.18 at $101.00 at the close.

The monthly WASDE update showed 2025/26 cotton yield at 852 lbs/ac, with production at 13.9 million bales. Old crop ending stocks were left at 4.4 million bales. New crop stocks for 2026/27 were at 3.9 million bales, with the initial production at 13.3 million bales.

The Seam showed sales of 1,110 bales on May 12, at an average price of 82.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on Tuesday at 97.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,160 bales on 5/12, with the certified stocks level at 185,378 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points last week at 69.59 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 86.81, up 49 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 86.46, up 18 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 87.03, up 25 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 87.10s +0.07 +0.08%
Cotton #2
CTN26 86.81s +0.49 +0.57%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 86.46s +0.18 +0.21%
Cotton #2

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