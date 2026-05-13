MSFT Stock Alert: What to Know as LinkedIn Plans 2026 Layoffs

A concept image of a man holding a box of office supplies after losing his job by chayanuphol via Shutterstock

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are in focus on Wednesday after LinkedIn announced plans to lay off about 5% of its workforce, affecting roughly 875 employees worldwide.

The announcement is part of a broader 2026 initiative to reorganize teams and shift resources toward high-growth segments like agentic AI and specialized professional services.

At the time of writing, Microsoft stock is down about 15% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of LinkedIn News for Microsoft Stock

LinkedIn’s announced layoffs are bullish for Microsoft’s long-term margin health — it’s a surgical strike aimed at eliminating redundancies in marketing and product teams.

This may help reallocate funds to high-margin AI-driven networking tools. In MSFT’s latest reported quarter , LinkedIn revenue came in up 12%, which confirms that these job cuts are not borne out of financial distress.

Instead, Microsoft is demonstrating disciplined cost management, ensuring that its “Productivity and Business Processes” unit remains lean while pivoting toward the next generation of automated professional services.

In short, the LinkedIn news signals management is prioritizing efficiency, protecting margins, and positioning the business for the next leg of AI-driven growth, all of which is constructive for MSFT stock.

Is It Worth Buying MSFT Shares Today?

Even beyond the LinkedIn announcement, the bull case for Microsoft shares in 206 remains ironclad.

The company’s Intelligent Cloud segment continues to be a juggernaut, with Azure growth clocking in at an exciting 40% in fiscal Q3 as supply finally started meeting the voracious enterprise demand for AI compute.

Financially, MSFT is a fortress; it maintains a AAA credit rating and sits on a commercial backlog (RPO) of a whopping $625 billion, providing unparalleled visibility into future revenue growth.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 25x — below its historical average — the AI stock offers “growth at a reasonable price” as Copilot monetization begins to scale across its huge enterprise install base.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Microsoft

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish as ever on MSFT shares for the next 12 months.