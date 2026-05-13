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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Broadcom Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Boasting a market cap of $2 trillion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global semiconductor and infrastructure software company that designs chips and enterprise technology solutions used across data centers, networking, broadband, wireless communications, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence systems. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Broadcom has become one of the most valuable semiconductor companies in the world through aggressive innovation, strategic acquisitions, and deep exposure to high-growth technology markets.

AVGO has gained 89.2% over the past year, outshining the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX26.6% rise. In 2026, AVGO stock is up 21.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, AVGO has trailed the Street State SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), which has gained 142% over the past year and 71.3% on a YTD basis. 

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On May 5, AVGO shares surged 2.6% after the company announced VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, a new private cloud infrastructure platform designed to support production AI workloads more securely and cost-effectively. The platform integrates AI and Kubernetes-native capabilities while supporting mixed compute environments across AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA hardware, enabling enterprises to deploy AI inference and agentic AI applications with greater flexibility.

Broadcom said the new platform is aimed at reducing AI infrastructure costs, strengthening security, and enabling companies to choose best-of-breed GPU and CPU solutions. The announcement also highlighted growing enterprise demand for private cloud AI deployments, particularly as organizations seek more control over data privacy, security, and operational costs.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect AVGO’s EPS to grow 76.7% to $9.95 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 42 analysts covering AVGO stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 35 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

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This configuration is bearish than two months ago, with 36 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On May 12, Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the price target on Broadcom to $500 from $475 while maintaining a “Buy” rating ahead of the company’s earnings report. The analyst expects stronger AI-driven demand to help Broadcom deliver April-quarter results modestly above Wall Street estimates, with improved earnings visibility supporting the higher valuation target.

The mean price target of $469.94 represents a 12% premium to AVGO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $630 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 50.3%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 413.14 -6.16 -1.47%
Broadcom Ltd
$SPX 7,406.11 +5.15 +0.07%
S&P 500 Index
XSD 569.16 +18.16 +3.30%
S&P Semiconductor SPDR

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