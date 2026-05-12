Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Ameren Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Ameren Corp_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Ameren Corp_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a major public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services. Valued at a market cap of $30.4 billion, the company’s energy portfolio is increasingly focused on sustainable transitions, integrating nuclear power with expanding investments in solar, wind, and battery storage technologies. 

This utility company has trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of AEE have gained 14.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 31%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 9.4%, outpacing SPX’s 8.3% rise.

Zooming in further, AEE has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which soared 13.5% over the past 52 weeks and 6.1% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 5, AEE delivered mixed Q1 results, and its shares plunged 1.8% in the following trading session. The company’s total operating revenue climbed 3.8% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 2.7%, dampening investor confidence. Nonetheless, its EPS of $1.28 increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter, topping consensus expectations of $1.17. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AEE’s EPS to grow 6.6% year over year to $5.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on nine “Strong Buy” and eight "Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

On May 8, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza reiterated a “Buy” rating on Ameren and set a price target of $120, indicating a 9.3% potential upside from the current levels.    

The mean price target of $121.13 suggests a 10.3% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $136 implies a 23.9% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.19 +0.05 +0.11%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AEE 109.49 -0.50 -0.45%
Ameren Corp
$SPX 7,400.96 -11.88 -0.16%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Calendar Spread: A Smart Way to Play INTC If You Feel Neutral About Its Next Move
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Pressured by Rising Oil Prices and Accelerating Inflation
CPU Chip 3
Why SanDisk’s Wild 462% Rally Has Wall Street Divided
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Oil is Inching Up - One Play is to Short Chevron Calls and Puts Over the Next Month
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 5
This Stock’s Next Move Could Be a ‘Silver’ Lining For Commodity Bulls
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.