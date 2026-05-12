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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Accenture Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $114.7 billion, Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy, consulting, technology, and operations services across industries including financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and energy. It focuses on digital transformation through capabilities in AI, cloud, security, automation, and strategic collaborations with companies such as Amazon Web Services, OpenAI, and Microsoft.

The consulting company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ACN stock has decreased 46.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas increased 26.2%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 35.7%, compared to SPX’s 7.7% return. 

Looking further, ACN stock has lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK54.1% surge over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Accenture rose 4.3% on Mar. 19 after the company reported Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing 8% year-over-year to $18.04 billion and EPS rising 4% to $2.93, both beating analyst estimates, while quarterly bookings reached a record $22.1 billion. Investors also reacted positively to the company raising the lower end of its full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue growth of 3% - 5% in local currency, adjusted EPS of $13.65 - $13.90, and free cash flow guidance increased by $1 billion to $10.8 billion - $11.5 billion. 

For the fiscal year ending in August 2026, analysts expect ACN’s EPS to grow 7.3% year-over-year to $13.87. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

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On Mar. 20, BMO Capital lowered its price target for Accenture to $230 while maintaining a “Market Perform" rating.

The mean price target of $252.32 represents a premium of 45.8% to ACN’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $335 implies a potential upside of 93.6% from the current price. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,350.39 -62.45 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 171.99 -5.89 -3.31%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ACN 172.89 +0.54 +0.31%
Accenture Plc

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