Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Arista Networks Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Arista Networks Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Arista Networks Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $171.8 billion, Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) develops and delivers data-driven networking solutions for AI, cloud, data center, campus, and routing environments, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It offers its Extensible Operating System (EOS), cloud and AI networking products, cognitive network software and services, and customer support solutions to industries including finance, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and media.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ANET stock has soared 57.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased nearly 31%. However, shares of the company have risen 4.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 8.3% gain.

Looking closer, the stock has underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK63.5% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $2.71 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.87 on May 5, shares of Arista Networks tumbled 13.6% the next day as investors focused on worsening supply constraints and delayed revenue recognition. The company said wafer fab shortages, semiconductor supply de-commits, and extended lead times beyond 52 weeks were limiting its ability to meet strong AI-driven demand, while deferred product revenue jumped by approximately $643 million to $3.63 billion in the quarter. 

Although Arista raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 27.7%, concerns that supply bottlenecks could delay AI-related upside and pressure future gross margins weighed heavily on the stock.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Arista Networks' EPS to grow 18.1% year-over-year to $3.20. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On May 7, UBS analyst David Vogt increased the price target for ANET to $187 and maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock.

The mean price target of $187.01 represents a 37.1% premium to ANET’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $210 suggests a 53.9% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ANET 138.49 +2.06 +1.51%
Arista Networks Inc
$SPX 7,352.77 -60.07 -0.81%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 171.98 -5.90 -3.32%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear D-Wave Quantum Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 12
Fearless Girl statue New York by Vivalapenler via iStock 2
Strong Earnings and AI Optimism Push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to Record Highs
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 3
Unusual Call Options in Microsoft Shows Investors are Bullish on MSFT
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
How to Buy RKLB for a 20% Discount, or Achieve a 60% Annual Return
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Oil Rises After Trump Rejects Iran’s Response to Peace Proposal, U.S. Inflation Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.