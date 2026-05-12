Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Exelon Stock?

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) is one of the largest regulated electric utility companies in the United States, focused primarily on electricity transmission, distribution, and energy delivery services. Valued at a market cap of $44.9 billion, the company serves more than 10 million customers across several major metropolitan regions through its utility subsidiaries.

Shares of the electrical utility giant have lagged behind the broader market. EXC stock has declined 2.3% over the past 52 weeks and is up 1.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 31% over the past year and risen 8.3% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, EXC has underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 12.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 5.7% increase this year.

On May 6, Exelon reported its Q1 2026 results with adjusted operating earnings of $0.91 per share, slightly above Wall Street expectations. Revenue rose nearly 8% year over year to $7.24 billion, also beating analyst estimates.

The utility giant also spotlighted surging electricity demand from AI infrastructure and data centers as a key long-term growth catalyst, prompting management to raise its four-year capital investment plan to $41.7 billion to strengthen transmission networks and modernize grid reliability. Despite the upbeat results and expanding AI-driven demand outlook, Exelon shares slipped 2.5% following the earnings release as investors weighed the company’s massive spending plans and broader utility-sector valuation pressures.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EXC to report an EPS of $2.86, up 3.3% year over year. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

EXC has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four “Strong Buys,” 16 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The consensus is bearish than a month ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.

On Apr. 21, Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro lowered the price target on Exelon to $55 from $56 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The adjustment came as part of a broader update to the firm’s North American regulated and diversified utilities coverage, even as utility stocks outperformed the broader S&P 500 during March.

EXC’s mean price target of $50.33 indicates a 13.9% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $58 suggests a robust 31.3% upside potential from current price levels.