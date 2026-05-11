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Evergy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Evergy Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Evergy Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $18.8 billion and serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. 

EVRG shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, grown 24.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX30.8% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 14%, rallying the SPX’s 8.1% rise as well.     

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has risen 11.8% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLU surged 5.1% and has lagged behind the stock.     

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On May 7, EVRG stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.4 billion for the period. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.69, up from $0.55 per share in the first quarter of 2025. The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34 per share and long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 6% to 8% through 2030.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect EVRG’s EPS to rise 11% to $4.25 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

Among the 14 analysts covering EVRG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”  

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The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.  

On May 9, UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a “Neutral” rating for EVRG and raised the price target from $88 to $91. 

EVRG’s mean price target of $90.77 indicates a premium of 10.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $99 suggests a robust 20.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.07 +0.35 +0.78%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EVRG 82.79 +1.01 +1.24%
Evergy Inc
$SPX 7,424.48 +25.55 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index

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