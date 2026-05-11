Evergy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $18.8 billion and serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

EVRG shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, grown 24.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 30.8% surge . However, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 14%, rallying the SPX’s 8.1% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ) has risen 11.8% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLU surged 5.1% and has lagged behind the stock.

On May 7, EVRG stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.4 billion for the period. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.69, up from $0.55 per share in the first quarter of 2025. The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34 per share and long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 6% to 8% through 2030.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect EVRG’s EPS to rise 11% to $4.25 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

Among the 14 analysts covering EVRG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.

On May 9, UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a “Neutral” rating for EVRG and raised the price target from $88 to $91.

EVRG’s mean price target of $90.77 indicates a premium of 10.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $99 suggests a robust 20.2% upside potential from current price levels.