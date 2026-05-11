Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

American Electric Power Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
American Electric Power Company Inc_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
American Electric Power Company Inc_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. With a market cap of $70.8 billion, the company operates approximately 225,000 circuit miles of distribution lines that delivers electricity to 5.6 million customers. 

Shares of this domestic electric utility company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AEP has gained 23.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. However, in 2026, AEP stock is up 12.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, AEP’s outperformance is apparent compared to State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.7% over the past year. Moreover, AEP’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On May 5, AEP shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.64 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.55. The company’s revenue was $6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5.7 billion. AEP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.15 to $6.45.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AEP’s EPS to grow 6.4% to $6.35 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering AEP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 8, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) kept an “Outperform” rating on AEP and raised the price target to $144, implying a potential upside of 10.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $142.95 represents a 9.8% premium to AEP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $153 suggests an upside potential of 17.5%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.07 +0.35 +0.78%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,424.79 +25.86 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
AEP 130.72 +0.56 +0.43%
American Electric Power Company
RJF 151.65 -2.68 -1.74%
Raymond James Financial

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.