Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Digital Realty Trust Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Digital Realty Trust Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Digital Realty Trust Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Valued at $68.6 billion by market cap, the company's properties contain applications and operations critical to the day-to-day operations of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise data center tenants.

Shares of this leading global data center REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DLR has gained 17.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. However, in 2026, DLR stock is up 26.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, DLR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 56.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 41.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 23, DLR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $2.04 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.94 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.64 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.61 billion. DLR expects full-year FFO in the range of $8 to $8.10 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DLR’s FFO per share to grow 9.1% to $8.06 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 33 analysts covering DLR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 20 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, DBS analyst Andy Yu CFA maintained a “Buy” rating on DLR and set a price target of $213, implying a potential upside of 9.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $215.60 represents a 10.4% premium to DLR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 28%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,425.78 +26.85 +0.36%
S&P 500 Index
IDGT 123.04 +3.03 +2.52%
U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
DLR 197.15 +1.84 +0.94%
Digital Realty Trust

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.