Do Wall Street Analysts Like MetLife Stock?

New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. Valued at $50.9 billion by market cap, the company also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products, as well as other products and services.

Shares of this global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MET has gained marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. In 2026, MET stock is down 1.1%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MET’s outperformance is apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.3% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s dip on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 4.4% losses over the same time frame.

On May 6, MET shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.42, up 23.5% year over year. The company’s revenue stood at $19.1 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MET’s EPS to grow 11.3% to $9.89 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering MET stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with no analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On May 8, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Yaron Kinar kept an “Outperform” rating on MET and raised the price target to $95, implying a potential upside of 21.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $91.19 represents a 16.8% premium to MET’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $106 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 35.8%.