Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like TKO Group Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Founded in 2023, New York-based TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company has a market capitalization of $41 billion and owns and manages sports and entertainment intellectual property, produces and licenses live events, programming, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have lagged behind in 2026. TKO stock has grown 19.2% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, TKO has also outperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC12.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal decline this year.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, TKO shares fell marginally following the company’s release of its mixed Q3 2025 earnings. TKO’s revenue came in at $1.1 billion, successfully coming in above Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.47, falling short of the Street’s expectations. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.69 billion to $4.72 billion. Following the mixed results, investor confidence declined, as reflected in the next day’s trading session, in which the stock fell by another 3.3%.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect TKO's EPS to rise 30.9% year-over-year to $2.54. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

TKO has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 “Strong Buys” and six “Holds.” Wall Street’s mood has remained mostly stable for the stock in recent months.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an “Overweight” rating for TKO stock and increased its price target from $220 to $225.

Its mean price target of $225.30 represents a premium of 7.1% to TKO's current levels. The Street-high price target of $251 implies a potential upside of 19.3% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,964.89 +23.42 +0.34%
S&P 500 Index
TKO 212.47 +2.09 +0.99%
Tko Group Holdings Inc Cl A
XLC 116.48 -0.26 -0.22%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 2
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slide as Robust Jobs Data Signals Fewer Fed Rate Cuts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot