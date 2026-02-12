Do Wall Street Analysts Like TKO Group Stock?

Founded in 2023, New York-based TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company has a market capitalization of $41 billion and owns and manages sports and entertainment intellectual property, produces and licenses live events, programming, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have lagged behind in 2026. TKO stock has grown 19.2% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, TKO has also outperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 12.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal decline this year.

On Nov. 5, TKO shares fell marginally following the company’s release of its mixed Q3 2025 earnings. TKO’s revenue came in at $1.1 billion, successfully coming in above Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.47, falling short of the Street’s expectations. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.69 billion to $4.72 billion. Following the mixed results, investor confidence declined, as reflected in the next day’s trading session, in which the stock fell by another 3.3%.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect TKO's EPS to rise 30.9% year-over-year to $2.54. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

TKO has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 “Strong Buys” and six “Holds.” Wall Street’s mood has remained mostly stable for the stock in recent months.

On Jan. 30, JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an “Overweight” rating for TKO stock and increased its price target from $220 to $225.

Its mean price target of $225.30 represents a premium of 7.1% to TKO's current levels. The Street-high price target of $251 implies a potential upside of 19.3% from the current price levels.