Tesla Stock Is on a Winning Streak with China-Made EVs. Its Imports to Europe Are Increasing.

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Tesla (TSLA) stock has witnessed significant volatility in the last six months. From highs of $499 in December 2025, the EV stock corrected to $343 in the first week of April 2026. From those levels, there has been a strong comeback with TSLA stock trading at $421.

This rally has been triggered by a series of good news. Toward the end of April, Tesla announced the beginning of high-volume production of its Semi electric truck. Further, Cybercab robotaxi has entered production last month.

More recently, the company recorded six consecutive months of higher China-made electric vehicle (EV) sales. A key factor that has contributed to this positive momentum is an increasing number of China made EVs being exported to Europe.

An important point to note is fuel prices have trended higher on the back of geopolitical tensions in the Middle-East resulting from the U.S.-Iran war. This has translated into growing demand for EVs in Europe. New battery-electric vehicle “registrations across the EU rose 48.9% in March compared to the same period last year.”

Research also indicates that the Middle-East strains are likely to have a positive long-term impact on EV sales. Being among the global leaders in the EV industry, Tesla is well positioned to benefit.

About Tesla Stock

Headquartered in Austin, Tesla operates as a manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles in the automotive segment. Further, the innovation driven company is involved in the business of energy generation and storage.

In the automotive segment, Tesla has five different consumer vehicles: the Model 3, Y, S, X, and Cybertruck. And, Tesla is currently focused on bringing artificial intelligence through products and services like full self-driving and robotaxi. Powerwall and Megapack are the company’s lithium-ion battery energy storage products.

In terms of product pipeline, Tesla Semi will expand the company’s operations in the commercial truck segment, while Tesla Roadster and robotaxi are growth drivers. The company is considering a new smaller and cheaper EV that’s likely to boost presence in emerging markets. There is significant scope for penetration in markets of Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India.

Amidst the positives, Tesla stock has witnessed time correction in the last six months. With an uptick in China sales, Tesla Semi mass production commencement, and positives related to the robotaxi, upbeat price action seems to be in the cards.

What Do Analysts Say About TSLA Stock?

Based on 42 analysts with coverage, TSLA stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While 15 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for TSLA stock, two have a “Moderate Buy,” 19 have a “Hold”, and the remaining six are bearish with a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $404.06 represents potential downside of 5.25% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $600 suggests that TSLA could climb 40.7% from here.

Concluding Views

Recently, ARK Invest (ARKK) founder Cathie Wood opined that Tesla is well positioned to benefit from the autonomous vehicle market. According to Wood, Tesla’s vertical integration is a differentiating factor in the robotaxi market.

To put things into perspective, robotaxi cost can decline to $0.25 per mile after scaling-up. In comparison, it’s currently “$3-plus per mile for services like Uber (UBER).” Additionally, by 2030, Waymo’s cost structure is likely to be 50% higher than Tesla. Therefore, with a big addressable robotaxi market, Tesla is positioned to create value.

To elaborate, July 2025 research by S&P Global indicates that Tesla’s robotaxi is likely to drive 45% of automotive sales by 2030. In terms of numbers, Cybercab revenue can touch $75 billion by the end of the decade.

Overall, Tesla is positioned to benefit from the introduction of new models, robotaxi, and continued focus on innovation. TSLA stock remaining sideways for year-to-date (YTD) seems like a good accumulation opportunity.