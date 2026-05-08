Corn Taking Back Some Losses into Friday’s Midday

A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 ¼ cents to $4.30.

USDA’s Export Sales data has marketing year corn export commitments at 77.063 MMT, a 28% increase from the same period last year. That is 92% of the USDA export projection and lags the 5-year average sales pace by just 2 percentage points. Shipments of 56.14 MMT are now 29% ahead of year and is 67% of the USDA number and 3% ahead of the average shipping pace.

The May WASDE report will be released next Tuesday, with traders looking for old crop corn stocks estimated at 2.13 billion bushels vs. 2.127 bbu in April. The first 2026/27 US balance sheet will be released for the World Ag Outlook Board, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg at an average of 1.942 bbu and a range of 1.776-2.11 bbu.

A South Korean importer purchased 136,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Safras estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 140.11 MMT, a 1.6 MMT cut from their previous number. The second corn crop was tallied at 99.09 MMT, down 1.5 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.30, up 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.71 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.93 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,