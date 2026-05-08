Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Taking Back Some Losses into Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 ¼ cents to $4.30. 

USDA’s Export Sales data has marketing year corn export commitments at 77.063 MMT, a 28% increase from the same period last year. That is 92% of the USDA export projection and lags the 5-year average sales pace by just 2 percentage points. Shipments of 56.14 MMT are now 29% ahead of year and is 67% of the USDA number and 3% ahead of the average shipping pace. 

The May WASDE report will be released next Tuesday, with traders looking for old crop corn stocks estimated at 2.13 billion bushels vs. 2.127 bbu in April. The first 2026/27 US balance sheet will be released for the World Ag Outlook Board, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg at an average of 1.942 bbu and a range of 1.776-2.11 bbu.

A South Korean importer purchased 136,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Safras estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 140.11 MMT, a 1.6 MMT cut from their previous number. The second corn crop was tallied at 99.09 MMT, down 1.5 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.30, up 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.71 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.93 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.47, up 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 493-4s +4-0 +0.82%
Corn
ZCN26 471-2s +3-6 +0.80%
Corn
ZCK26 456-2s +3-4 +0.77%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5546 +0.0415 +0.92%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2961 +0.0384 +0.90%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.