It’s Not Just About the $1.50 Hot Dog Combo: Costco’s Going to Court Because It Wants to Give You Tariff Refunds

There are a lot of things that come and go pretty quickly. Gadgets are made redundant, health crazes die down, and unicorns go bust. But through all of that change, there has been one constant Americans could rely on: the price of a Costco (COST) hot dog.

Since 1984, members of America’s favorite bulk-buying club have been able to score a frankfurter and soda combo for just $1.50. Costco has kept that hot dog price ringfenced through recessions, successive cost-of-living crises, and even the global mustard shortage of 2022.

Yet while its meal combo prices have remained static, Costco has had to hike its prices just about everywhere else.

Do you remember the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)? This was the lever that President Donald Trump used last year to drop a series of unprecedented and aggressive global trade tariffs.

For retailers like Costco, that meant the cost of every imported item on their shelves — from olive oil to gouda cheese, patio furniture, and everything in between — suddenly carried federal surcharges. Although Costco’s management often brags about insulating customers from supply-chain issues, the retailer did end up passing a lot of those tariff costs onto its members.

But fast forward to 2026, and the Supreme Court has now ruled the specific tariffs that hit Costco (among many others) were actually illegal. As a result, the federal government apparently now owes corporate America a refund in the region of $166 billion — and Costco wants to be first in line.

Costco has already filed its own lawsuit to make sure it gets its slice of that refund, and CEO Ron Vachris has already proclaimed that any money the company claws back from the government will be passed on through savings to its customers.

But here’s the real kicker: Costco’s own customers are now suing the company over its plan to give the money back. Confused? You’re not the only one. Diving a little deeper into the lawsuit, however, it becomes understanble why Costco members are mad.

Members Accuse Costco of ‘Double-Dipping’

At face value, Costco’s plan looks like a real win. Costco gets back $500 million from the government, uses that cash boost to slash the current prices of goods all over the warehouse, and members come out on top — right?

Not according to the class-action lawsuit that has been filed against the company in Washington. Lawyers claim that Costco is guilty of “unjust enrichment,” which is a fancy way of saying that Costco has double-dipped.

First, specific members paid inflated prices because of the government’s tariffs. Now, the government appears ready to repay those costs directly to Costco. So if Costco uses that money to lower prices for future shoppers, logic dictates that the retailer is not actually compensating previous shoppers who were injured by the higher prices.

It sounds ridiculous to punish a company for passing savings onto customers. But you can see how general price cuts in 2026 don’t help the couple who paid an extra $300 for a gazebo in 2025. That’s why they’re calling for checks to be sent directly to all Costco members who paid extra amid the tariffs.

We’ve got a long way to go before this is all resolved. But in the meantime, you might be wondering: Why aren’t the customers of other big retailers suing them over tariff refunds?

Believe it or not, Costco has just become a victim of its own transparency.

Most retailers poised for a refund are just going to pocket the money. Anybody who challenges them will be told that any and all price hikes were dictated by “market conditions,” and that the government refund check is just a recovered business expense.

Unfortunately for Vachris, Costco publicly acknowledged in earnings calls and via signage that prices were going up specifically to cover for tariffs. This created a paper trail in which the company basically admitted it was acting as a middle-man for the government’s new tax regime.

This entire mess has turned a potential win-win into an own-goal — and the eventual result is going to have a knock-on effect on loads of other retailers.

What Does This Mean for Other Retailers?

Costco’s current legal woes are a textbook case study in reputational risk versus legal liability.

On the one hand, let’s say the company loses its case and has to redirect funds. This sets a huge precedent for everybody in retail. Every business that has complained about supply-chain costs or inflationary pressures over the last two years could end up getting asked for restitution. That will spell disaster for the scores of national retailers already scraping by on razor-thin margins.

But on the other hand, what if Costco wins? It’s going to use this huge government check to fund future price cuts — and that puts competitors like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) in an impossible position. They either follow suit and decimate their own balance sheets with low prices, or risk losing a big chunk of market share to Costco and its colossal price reductions.

At the end of the day, plenty of big companies will be performing acts of contortion to try and hide their windfalls. Meanwhile, Costco is actually going to court to defend its right to stay cheap. If you’re an investor, you have got to admire Costco’s consistency here. After all, that $1.50 hot dog combo was never just an easy lunch. It was a brand promise.

Unfortunately for Costco, we live in a cold, hard world of corporate litigation. That means even "giving back" money can turn into a legal minefield. Either way, these things take a long time to litigate. It will probably be quite some time until investors and consumers see what happens next.