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Hogs Recover on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures posted 65 cent to $1.80 gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday afternoon due to packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 27 cents on May 1 at $91.03. 

Monthly trade data from Census converted to a carcass basis showed pork exports at 678.14 million lbs. That was the 3rd largest on record for March and up 18.1% from February.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.39 at $95.97 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 967,000. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 4,175 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $92.800, up $1.175,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.425, up $1.675

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $103.525, up $1.700,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.425s +1.675 +1.68%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 92.800s +1.175 +1.28%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 103.525s +1.700 +1.67%
Lean Hogs

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