What to Know as Amazon Announcement Sends UPS Stock Down

United Parcel Service (UPS) stock tumbled on May 4 after rival Amazon (AMZN) announced the launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS).

This comprehensive logistics offering opens the e-commerce behemoth’s entire freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping infrastructure to businesses of all types and sizes.

The announcement represents AMZN’s most direct competitive escalation yet against UPS, which slipped below its key moving averages (MAs) today, signaling shifting momentum in favor of the bears.

UPS stock is now hovering around its year-to-date low of $94.80 .

What ASCS Launch Means for Amazon Stock

Amazon’s new service bundles warehousing, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, transportation, and last-mile delivery into a single unified enterprise offering.

The company’s logistics footprint is formidable, encompassing more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 intermodal containers, and over 100 aircraft, representing infrastructure built over years of internal investment.

Amazon drew an explicit parallel to the origins of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which started as an internal tool before becoming the world's largest cloud services provider, signaling that ASCS is intended to follow the same trajectory from internal capability to external profit center.

AMZN stock inched up on Monday after the giant named major businesses like Procter & Gamble (PG), 3M (MMM), Lands’ End, and American Eagle Outfitters as early adopters of the new service.

Why Is It Super Bearish for UPS Shares?

Amazon’s release confirms that ASCS isn’t just targeting small merchants but the lucrative business-to-business shipping market as well, a high-margin segment that’s been a key profit driver for both UPS and FedEx (FDX).

The threat to UPS shares is particularly acute in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) space, which United Parcel Service has been targeting as a core growth market to replace lower-margin Amazon delivery volumes.

UPS had been voluntarily reducing its Amazon delivery volumes by some 50% between early 2025 and mid-2026, a strategic move to shift toward more profitable deliveries in healthcare and SMB markets.

CEO Carol Tomé had characterized 2026 as an inflection point following this deliberate pullback, during which UPS eliminated roughly 48,000 positions and closed 93 facilities in 2025.

But the ASCS launch now threatens to undercut the very market the NYSE-listed firm was counting on to replace lost Amazon volumes.

What’s the Consensus Rating on United Parcel Service?

Heading into May 4, Wall Street had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on UPS stock with a $115 mean price target.

But it’s reasonable to expect downward revisions ahead, given that the competitive implications of ASCS are structural rather than merely cyclical.

Amazon’s new service is not limited to sellers on its own marketplace and can support businesses operating across competing platforms, their own websites, social media channels, and physical stores.

The platform also incorporates AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory optimization tools, leveraging Amazon's vast supply chain data set.

This integrated offering positions AMZN to compete not just on price but also on intelligence and convenience, potentially reshaping how businesses approach outsourcing supply chain operations.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.