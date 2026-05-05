Cotton Turning Back Higher on Tuesday AM Trade

Cotton price action is up 40 to 71 points so far on Turnaround Tuesday. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 30 to 127 points across most contracts. The US dollar index was $0.146 higher at $98.065. Crude oil was up $3.20 to $105.14.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 21% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 3, which was 2 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average of 19%.

The Seam showed 4,756 bales sold on May 1 at an average of 77.92 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 300 points on Friday at 92.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,475 bales on 5/1, with the certified stocks level at 179,741 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 80.58, down 127 points, currently unch

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 82.92, down 127 points, currently up 71 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 83.68, down 88 points currently up 46 points