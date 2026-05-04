Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on AES Corporation Stock?

The AES Corporation (AES) is a prominent power generation and energy infrastructure company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 1981, AES is currently valued at $10.2 billion by market cap, and it focuses on producing and distributing electricity while increasingly pivoting toward renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

The utilities major has surpassed the broader market over the past year. AES stock has gained 43.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29% surge. However, in 2026, the stock is down marginally, lagging behind the SPX’s 5.6% rally.

Looking closer, the stock has also outperformed the sector-focused State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 17.7% surge over the past 52 weeks.

On Apr. 1, AES shares rose marginally after the company secured the required investor approvals to amend the terms of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2028. As part of the consent solicitation, eligible bondholders will receive a consent fee of about $4.90 per $1,000 principal, totaling $2.25 million, for approving the proposed changes.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect AES to report an EPS of $2.29, representing a 2.1% year-over-year decline. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

The stock currently carries a consensus “Hold” rating, with all nine analysts maintaining neutral stances. This marks a clear shift in sentiment from two months ago, when AES Corporation held a more bullish “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting a cooling in analyst confidence.

On Apr. 9, Susquehanna Financial Group downgraded AES Corporation to “Neutral” from “Positive” and lowered its price target to $15 from $16 ahead of Q1 earnings. The move reflects a more cautious outlook on the alternative energy sector, where rising power demand remains a key tailwind, but is increasingly offset by headwinds such as the removal of the 25D residential tax credit, stricter FEOC regulations, permitting challenges, and tariff pressures.