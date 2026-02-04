Barchart.com
Constellation Energy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 2021, Baltimore, Maryland-based Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) produces and sells energy products and services in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $101.7 billion and operates through Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CEG stock has declined 12.4% over the past 52 weeks and 24% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.4% over the past year and risen 1.1% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, CEG has also underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.3% increase this year.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 20, Constellation Energy slid more than 9% following President Trump’s move to push for an emergency wholesale electricity auction and make tech giants pay for rising power costs. 

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect CEG to report an 7.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $9.32. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and matched the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

CEG has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

Analyst sentiment has grown increasingly bullish, as the number of “Strong Buy” recommendations has risen from 11 three months ago to 12 today, reflecting strengthening confidence in the stock’s outlook.

On Jan. 20, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on Constellation Energy stock and lowered its price target from $478 to $460.

CEG’s mean price target of $412.06 indicates a 53.5% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $481 suggests a robust 79.2% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.24 +0.62 +1.45%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
CEG 268.45 -2.43 -0.90%
Constellation Energy Corp
$SPX 6,917.81 -58.63 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index

