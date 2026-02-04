Constellation Energy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 2021, Baltimore, Maryland-based Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) produces and sells energy products and services in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $101.7 billion and operates through Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CEG stock has declined 12.4% over the past 52 weeks and 24% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.4% over the past year and risen 1.1% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, CEG has also underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.3% increase this year.

On Jan. 20, Constellation Energy slid more than 9% following President Trump’s move to push for an emergency wholesale electricity auction and make tech giants pay for rising power costs.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect CEG to report an 7.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $9.32. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and matched the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

CEG has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

Analyst sentiment has grown increasingly bullish, as the number of “Strong Buy” recommendations has risen from 11 three months ago to 12 today, reflecting strengthening confidence in the stock’s outlook.

On Jan. 20, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on Constellation Energy stock and lowered its price target from $478 to $460.

CEG’s mean price target of $412.06 indicates a 53.5% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $481 suggests a robust 79.2% upside potential from current price levels.